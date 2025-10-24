FORECAST: Sunny, warm and breezy day on the way

Here is the forecast for Friday, October 24th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little cooler this morning with a nice drop in the humidity as well. Temperatures are sitting in the mid to upper 60s in many locations, roughly 5 degrees cooler than yesterday. Our average low this time of the year is 67°. Despite the weak cold front moving through yesterday there will not be a lot of change with our afternoon highs. We will reach the upper 80s once again today with mostly sunny skies.

It is going to be breezy the next few days. This afternoon the winds will gust up to 20mph out of the northeast. The wind will continue overnight 10-15mph with lows falling into the upper 60s to around 70°.

No major changes to start the weekend as we stay warm and breezy. We will introduce just a 20% chance of a shower on the breeze on Sunday and by Monday that rain chance goes up to 30-40%.

The BIG changes with the forecast arrive on Thursday with the strongest front of the season so far! This will bring a BIG COOL DOWN right in time for Halloween with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for some communities!

We are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Melissa in the northern Caribbean, expected to become a Major Hurricane this weekend. Flash-flooding will be a huge concern with this slow-moving system through next week in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

