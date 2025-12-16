FORECAST: Sunny skies today as warmer weather is on the way

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, December 16th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s across the area this morning with the coolest locations in Charlotte, DeSoto and Glades counties. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny and warm with our highs reaching the upper 70s. We are forecasting a high of 78°, which is one degree above our average high of 77°. It will not be as breezy today with the winds out of the east-northeast gusting in the mid to upper teens instead of the mid 20s like yesterday.

Overnight, skies will be clear with lows falling in the low to upper 50s across town.

Tomorrow we continue the warmup with highs in the low 80s with the wind staying out of the east. Thursday will be warm again with highs back in the low 80s, but clouds will be increasing along with the humidity as we wait for a chance of rain to arrive overnight into Friday morning. Once the rain ends early Friday we will stay dry through the weekend with highs staying in the low 80s as we continue our warm stretch of weather.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

