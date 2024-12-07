FORECAST: Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures throughout weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, December 7th, 2024

A weak cold front will move through Friday evening leaving behind chilly temperatures to start the day. Temperatures started out in the upper 40s and 50s Saturday morning, but will warm into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.

If you appreciate warmer weather, Sunday's temperatures warm to near 80°. We will stay in the low 80s through Wednesday before our next front arrives.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN: Wednesday's front will be stronger, bringing the chance for scattered showers. Behind that front will be much cooler on Thursday with highs only in the 60s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

