FORECAST: Sunny skies and mild temperatures to wrap up the weekend

Rain chances will be increasing starting on Tuesday with tropical moisture moving into the Gulf of Mexico.
Here is your forecast for Sunday, November 3rd, 2024:

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Some drier air is buiding in today, leading to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures both days will run in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts will continue out of the east and northeast up to 25 mph, becoming windier next week.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday, but we could see a few sprinkles in the afternoon. Similar to the last few days.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, we'll be watching an area of low pressure enter the Gulf. It is expected to be close enough that we'll see higher rain chances Tuesday PM, Wednesday and Thursday. For the latest on the TROPICS, CLICK HERE

