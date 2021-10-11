Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sunny & hot with low rain chances this week

FORECAST: Sunny & hot with low rain chances this week
items.[0].videoTitle
We'll start your Monday morning off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. After a gorgeous weekend, more moisture works into our area bringing isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 11:18:43-04

FORECAST:

Temps this week will remain hot with highs around 90 and a chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine otherwise, with mostly clear to partly cloudy nights and temps falling into the mid 70s. Rain chances will remain low into the weekend with drier air filtering in.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is monitoring two areas with a LOW chance for development in the Caribbean, one near the Bahamas and the other just east of the Lesser Antilles. Neither look to be an eventual threat to South Florida but we will continue to monitor them through the week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018