FORECAST: Sunny & hot with low rain chances this week

FORECAST:

Temps this week will remain hot with highs around 90 and a chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine otherwise, with mostly clear to partly cloudy nights and temps falling into the mid 70s. Rain chances will remain low into the weekend with drier air filtering in.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring two areas with a LOW chance for development in the Caribbean, one near the Bahamas and the other just east of the Lesser Antilles. Neither look to be an eventual threat to South Florida but we will continue to monitor them through the week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.