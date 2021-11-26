FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable through the weekend

FORECAST:

The forecast looks fantastic from this weekend through next week. Very typical for this time of year. A cold front will move through the area early Saturday morning, and this will bring the first of two reinforcing shots of cooler and drier air to the region. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 70s with lows in the low 50s by Sunday morning. We'll see upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will move through by Monday bringing cooler air for mid-week. Temps again will dip into the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning with a rebound toward the middle and end of next week. No rain is expected through the end of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.