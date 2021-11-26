Watch
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable through the weekend

FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable through the weekend
items.[0].videoTitle
Another gorgeous day for Southwest Florida on this Black Friday as we wait for another cold front to slide through after sunset
Posted at 9:13 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 09:13:26-05

FORECAST:

The forecast looks fantastic from this weekend through next week. Very typical for this time of year. A cold front will move through the area early Saturday morning, and this will bring the first of two reinforcing shots of cooler and drier air to the region. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 70s with lows in the low 50s by Sunday morning. We'll see upper 70s Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will move through by Monday bringing cooler air for mid-week. Temps again will dip into the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning with a rebound toward the middle and end of next week. No rain is expected through the end of next week.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
stormshield-app.jpeg

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:00 PM, Nov 29, 2018