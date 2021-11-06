FORECAST: Sunny but chilly weekend

FORECAST :

This is what Fall feels like in SWFL! Much cooler, drier air has moved into the area behind a cold front. Winds will be gusty today, up to 25mph from the NW. You'll need a jacket tonight but it will be dry & breezy... lows are expected to drop into the mid-upper 50s. That would make it the coldest night since last April! And by the way, don't forget to turn your clocks BACK on hour when you go to bed tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Sunday will be beautiful with sunny skies but there will still be a chill in the air with that NW wind. Highs should reach the mid 70s. Cold again tomorrow night with lows in the mid 50s. Warmer air returns starting Tuesday, it's back to the 80s. The next chance for showers will be the end of the week. Have a great weekend!

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Wanda. Otherwise, they are not monitoring any other areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST CINDY PRESZLER

