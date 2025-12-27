FORECAST: Sunny and warm Sunday; big cool down next week

Here is your forecast for Saturday, December 26th, 2025.

After another beautiful day, tonight temperatures will cool back in the upper 50s north with low to mid 60s across the rest of the area. We could see some patchy fog developing late tonight into Sunday morning.

Looking ahead through Monday, there are no major changes in the forecast as afternoon highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

As far as major changes to the forecast, we are going to have to be patient but changes are coming. Right now, it looks like a cold front will arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week, finally bringing some much cooler weather to Southwest Florida. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s and Wednesday might only make it into the mid 60s.

Wednesday morning looks be the coolest morning of the week, with temperatures in the 40s and feels like temperatures in the 30s. That means we are on a Falling Iguana Watch.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

