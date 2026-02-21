FORECAST: Sunny and warm start to the weekend, changes coming

Here is your forecast for Saturday, February 21st, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with patchy fog around the area this morning. Our temperatures are in the low to mid 60s, which is above our average low of 57°. The fog will mix out after sunrise which is just before 7:00am this morning. Today the winds will once again be out of the southwest and that will quickly warm us up and give us a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s, the forecast high is 86° and that is way above our average of 79°.

The next front arrives tomorrow and that will bring a broken line of showers in the afternoon. The winds will pick up as the front moves through and bring gusts up to 30mph out of the northwest. That will knock our temperatures back down with highs staying in the low to mid 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be our coldest start with wake up temperatures in the upper 30s.

Unfortunately, the rain tomorrow isn't going to be much and will move through the area quickly and will not help our drought conditions.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

