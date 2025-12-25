FORECAST: Sunny and warm Christmas for Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Thursday, December 25th, 2025.

Merry Christmas, Southwest Florida!!! We are waking up a touch cooler around town with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s this morning. A little patchy fog is still possible before sunrise which is at 7:13AM. This afternoon we will see lots of sunshine as we stay warm with highs in the low 80s. The wind will be out of the northeast 5-10mph with no chance of rain today.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with temperatures right back in the upper 50s north with low to mid 60s across the rest of the area. We could see some patchy fog developing each morning starting tomorrow and running through the weekend. Looking ahead at the weekend, there are no major changes in the forecast as afternoon highs will stay in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

As far as major changes to the forecast, we are going to have to be patient but changes are coming. Right now, it looks like a cold front will arrive late Monday into Tuesday of next week, finally bringing some much cooler weather to Southwest Florida. Highs Tuesday will be in the low 70s and Wednesday might only make it into the mid 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

