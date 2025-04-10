FORECAST: Sunny and warm afternoon on the way

Here is your forecast for Thursday, April 10th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a nice start with temperatures in the upper 50s inland with low to mid 60s along the coast. This afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s. We are forecasting 85° this afternoon and our average high is 84°. The wind will be out of the north-northeast near 10mph. Overnight, mostly clear with lows back in the upper 50s with low to mid 60s along the coast.

Tomorrow will be much like today with highs back in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. It will be a bit breezier tomorrow afternoon as we wait for a cold front to arrive after sunset. The wind will gust up to 20mph.

This cold front will not bring us a chance of much needed rainfall, but it will keep our highs both Saturday and Sunday around the 80° mark with mostly sunny skies. We warm up pretty quickly next week with highs in the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday as we stay sunny and dry.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

