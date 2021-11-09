Watch
FORECAST: Sunny and slightly more humid for Wednesday

A little warmer this afternoon as our gorgeous weather continues in Southwest Florida
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 09, 2021
FORECAST:

Nice weather continues this week with some slight changes for Wednesday. Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low 60s. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low 80s. A few late day showers will be possible inland. Rain chances increase on Thursday as a cold front approaches the area from the west. It will be more humid as well keeping overnight temps warmer, well into the 60s. More shower chances are expected Friday into early Saturday before a cold front moves through clearing the area out with drier air moving in by Saturday afternoon. Sunday through next week look nice with cooler temps in the morning and afternoon.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

No tropical development is expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

