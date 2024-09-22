FORECAST: Sunny and relatively dry weather sticking around to start the week

Here is your forecast for Sunday, September 22nd, 2024

This morning we are waking up in the mid 70s and little lower humidity. That lower humidity will again today be a big factor in the forecast.

Sunshine will be abundant today with afternoon temperatures warming into the low 90s, with feels like temperatures will be closer to 98 to 100 degrees.

After 4pm, we could see a shower or two develop near Lake O but will far and few between. Rain chances are forecast at 10%.

Rain chances stay low through Tuesday.

Heads up for mid to late week, when breezy conditions and wetter weather will be possible as we track a potential system developing in the Gulf. For the latest on that potential, CLICK HERE.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

