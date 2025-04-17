FORECAST: Sunny and hot day expected in Southwest Florida

Here is your forecast for Thursday, April 17th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a bit cooler this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The humidity is low behind the cold front that moved through yesterday. This afternoon we will reach 88° which is a bit above our average of 86° for this time of the year. The wind will be out of the east gusting 10-15mph.

We stay hot tomorrow with plenty of sunshine with highs near 90°. This weekend our highs will be near 90° both Saturday and Easter Sunday as we stay hot and dry.

There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

