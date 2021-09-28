FORECAST: Sunny and Dry Day Ahead

FORECAST:

It is nice out there this morning with many spots starting the day in the upper 60s with a light northeast breeze. The radar fairly quiet this morning with just a few showers south of the Florida Keys. Today we will see plenty of sunshine with highs around 90 which is a touch above our average of 89 degrees. We will stay dry this afternoon as we continue to see dry air being pulled in on the northeast breeze. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 60s inland to near 70 along the coast.

We will continue to see dry conditions through the rest of the workweek. The upcoming weekend we will see an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Sam which is located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

They are also watching three other areas for possible development.

The first, a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 5 to 10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 90 percent.

The second, a tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands that continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Upper-level winds are conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 48 hours is high at 70 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 90 percent.

The third is a well-defined low pressure area associated with the remnants of Peter is located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. The shower and thunderstorm activity associated with this system has become less organized since early Monday. Although strong upper-level winds are likely to prevent significant development, this system could still become a short-lived tropical depression later today or tonight while it moves northeastward at about 10 mph. By Wednesday, however, conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

