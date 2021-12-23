FORECAST: Sunny and Cool Today

FORECAST :

What a change outside this morning! We are waking up to a chilly start in Southwest Florida with temperatures in the mid 40s inland to low 50s along the coast. We will stay cool this afternoon with highs in the low 70s with sunny skies. Our average high this time of year is 76 degrees. Overnight we will fall back in the low 50s with mostly clear skies.

We warm up Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies continuing through the weekend. Next week we warm up with highs back in the mid 80s. Overnight lows next week will climb as well with highs in the mid 60s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

