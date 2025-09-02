FORECAST: Sun and clouds early, isolated showers later

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We have a front is draped across the state and an unsettled weather pattern will stay with us into the middle of next week. The position of the front will be critical as to how much rainfall we receive. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to pivot those indoors especially later this week.

Today, enough dry air has moved into place on a west-northwest wind around a low of the northeast coast of the state that our rain chance is 30-40% later this afternoon. We will see a very similar forecast to yesterday, meaning a good mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s.

Slightly higher rain chances arrive tomorrow with a 40-50% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon hours and that chance of rain will go up even more Thursday and Friday as the front lifts north. We should get back to more of a typical rainy season pattern by the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

