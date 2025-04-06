FORECAST: Summerlike heat continues Sunday and Monday, ahead of cold front

Here is your forecast for Sunday, April 6th, 2025.

This morning we are waking to another warm start with temperatures in the low 70s with upper 60s inland. Highs this afternoon will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

It will be breezy at times with winds gusts up to 25 mph Sunday. Monday will be the windier day with gusts to 30 mph ahead of our next cold front.

Tuesday, our next cold front arrives, bringing a 40-50% chance of showers and storms. Behind the front our temperatures will get back to normal with highs in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

