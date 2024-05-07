FORECAST: Summer-like pattern continues with temps just shy of records

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Here’s your evening forecast for Tuesday, May 7th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to a very warm morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland in Glades and Hendry counties. This afternoon lots of sunshine with highs climbing into the low 90s. We are forecasting a high of 92° which is above our average of 89° and just two shy of the record high of 94° set back in 1984.

The wind today will start out of the southeast near 10mph and eventually flip out of the southwest as the sea breeze front kicks in later this afternoon. This will trigger a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm later today.

Starting tomorrow even drier air moves in and we will see temperatures climb to 93° Wednesday afternoon. This drier air should stay in place through Friday, keeping our rain chances very low.

Looking ahead to the weekend, isolated showers and storms return to the forecast Saturday and Sunday with highs staying in the low 90s as a weak front approaches.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

