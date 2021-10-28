FORECAST: Strong Storms Expected This Afternoon

FORECAST :

Big changes in the forecast today as we have a cold front approaching Southwest Florida. A few showers early on a southwest wind that will pick up between 20-25mph this afternoon before a line of strong storms moves through after 5pm. The main threat today will be damaging winds and heavy rain. Overnight a few showers and storms continue with temperatures in the low 70s. Friday will be breezy with highs in the low 80s before even cooler air moves in over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area for possible development. It is a non-tropical low pressure system producing storm-force winds that is located about 350 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Strong winds

along portions of the northeastern United States coast are forecast to gradually diminish later today as the low moves eastward away from shore at about 15 mph. The low is then expected to turn southeastward toward slightly warmer waters in a few days, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend or early next week while over the central Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

