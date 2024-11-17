FORECAST: Strong cold front set arrive on Wednesday

Here is your weather update for Sunday, November 17th, 2024

This morning we woke up with temperatures a tick warmer than Saturday, but still very seasonable in the 60s.

We will see mostly to party sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Humidity and temperatures will rise some on Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next front.

That front arrives on Wednesday, bringing with it tropical moisture from what will be the remnants of Sara. This front will be stronger, keeping our temperatures in the mid 70s for the end of the week and with overnight temperatures in the 50s.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

