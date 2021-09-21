FORECAST: Stormy Tuesday Afternoon

FORECAST:

After a stormy afternoon in Southwest Florida we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s this morning with a light east wind. The radar is quite this morning with just a few showers over the Gulf of Mexico. Today we will see sunshine early with highs around 90 and a 80% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Some of those storms will linger after sunset, but by midnight the showers and storms will come to an end with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s.

We stay stormy in the afternoon over the next few days with at least a 50-60% chance of showers and storms. Fall officially begins on Wednesday at 3:20PM and we will have to wait a little longer to see cooler temperatures in Southwest Florida. However, the northern part of the state will get a taste of fall as a cold front moves through dropping temperatures and humidity Friday morning. Southwest Florida will unfortunately stay south of this boundary keeping up warm and humid.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Peter which is located about 100 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands and on Tropical Storm Rose which is located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 80 percent.

The second a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located several hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next few days while it moves slowly southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean. However, the system is expected to turn northward back over cooler waters this weekend, which should end its chances of becoming a subtropical storm.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC



