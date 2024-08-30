FORECAST: Stormy Labor Day Weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday August 20th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 70s along the coast with mid 70s inland this morning which is close to our average of 75°. The good news for the morning commute and school drop off is that we are dry and don't expect rain until this afternoon.

This afternoon the showers and storms will arrive a little later than the past two days. The first showers and storms will begin around noon inland along I-75. The storms will continue to build and will arrive along the southwest Florida coast between 4-6PM, instead of 2-4PM like the last few afternoons. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threats. These storms will quiet down after sunset and clear out by 9PM.

We stay stormy over the Labor Day weekend with a 60-70% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon hours. That rain chance goes up even more by next Tuesday where we will see an 80% chance of showers and storms.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.