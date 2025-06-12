FORECAST: Stormy afternoons continue

Here is your forecast for Thursday, June 12th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid 70s with a few showers just off the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine early pushing our temperatures into the low 90s before showers and storms develop. Today the rain chance is around 70% and those storms are going to start firing around 3PM and will wind down before sunset. The storms are going to continue to be fairly widespread and closer to the coast.

Rain chances stay around 60-70% tomorrow as the pattern stays active. Highs will climb in the low 90s before the wet weather sets in for the afternoon.

The rainy season pattern holds over the weekend but the rain chances come down. We will see a 40% chance of showers and storms on Saturday and only a 30% chance of Sunday. We will start each day with sunshine and highs climbing into the low 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

