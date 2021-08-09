FORECAST: Stormy Afternoon On The Way

FORECAST:

This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with a light wind out of the east. Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and an E breeze 5-10 mph and a 50-60% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. The focus of those showers and storms will be along the coast as the east breeze will push them in our direction. Overnight those few showers and storms come to an end with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

The weather pattern remains unchanged in the days ahead and that means afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast all the way through the workweek.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas in the Atlantic.

The first is an area of low pressure located about 380 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for some development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form while the low moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles by late tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 60 percent.

The second is an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in association with an elongated low pressure area located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Development of this system is becoming less likely during the next few days while it moves toward the west or west-southwest at around 10 mph.

Formation chance through 48 hours low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low at 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

