FORECAST: Stormy Afternoon In Southwest Florida

After heavy rain in Southwest Florida yesterday we are waking up to temperatures in the mid 70s this morning with a light east wind early. The radar is active this morning with several clusters of storms around off the east coast of the state and over the Florida Keys, however Southwest Florida remains dry for now. Today we will see sunshine early with highs in the low 90s and a 60-70% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Overnight the showers and storms come to an end with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking at the extended forecast we will see scattered thunderstorms each day through the rest of the workweek into the upcoming weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nicholas as it moves along the Texas coast.

They are also monitoring two other areas in the tropics. The first is a tropical wave located just west of the African coast. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this disturbance over the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the weekend while the system moves westward at about 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours is medium at 50 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 80 percent.

The second is an area of low pressure that is expected to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. Some gradual development of this system is forecast thereafter, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 60 percent.

