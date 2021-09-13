FORECAST: Stormy Afternoon Expected Today

FORECAST:

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning with a light east wind early. The radar is very active this morning with several clusters of storms around off the east coast of the state and over the Florida Keys, however Southwest Florida remains dry for now. Today we will see sunshine early with highs in the low to mid 90s and a 70% chance of afternoon showers and storms on the east wind. Overnight the showers and storms come to an end with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. Our rain chances stay high this week as the easterly flow continues.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Nicholas which is located over the western Gulf of Mexico.

They are also monitoring three other areas for possible development.

The first is a tropical wave that is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa later today. A tropical depression is likely to form by late this week while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is high at 70 percent.

The second is an area of low pressure that is forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is medium at 50 percent.

The third is a non-tropical area of low pressure over the far northeastern Atlantic, about midway between the Azores and Portugal. Tropical or subtropical development of this system is no longer expected while it moves eastward and then inland over Portugal by late Tuesday.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low near 0 percent.

