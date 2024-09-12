FORECAST: Storms stay inland with rip current threat at the coast

Here is your forecast for Thursday, September 12th, 2024.

We are waking up to a warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, plus very high humidity. Also starting out with partly cloudy skies. A mix of clouds and sunshine will stick around much of the day.

A chance of shower and thunderstorms will develop over I-75 around noon today, then push inland and off to the East Coast.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low to mid 90s, with triple digit feels like temperatures. A heat advisory is in place for Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties until 6pm. This is where we could see a heat index of 108°.

While local beaches won't be dealing with storms, there is a *high threat for rip currents through Friday* so if you are heading to the beach, please enter the water with extreme caution or not at all.

Highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the workweek into the weekend, feeling more like 100-105° with the humidity.

Rain chances will stay limited this weekend, ranging from 40-50%, and mainly be focused inland, east of I-75.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

