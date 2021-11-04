FORECAST: Storms Likely Later Today

FORECAST :

We are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees this morning with a few passing clouds. The clouds will be increasing this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Later this evening and overnight we will see showers and storms moving into Southwest Florida as a cold front moves in our direction. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Friday we will see more storms as the cold front passes later in the afternoon. Highs Friday will only reach 80 degrees with an 80% chance of rain.

Much cooler air arrives for the weekend behind the front with highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. We will start to warm back up Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs climbing back in the low to mid 80s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Wanda. Otherwise, they are not monitoring any other areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

