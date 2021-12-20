FORECAST: Storms expected Tuesday... cooler through mid-week

FORECAST:

After another unseasonably warm day across SWFL on Monday, changes are on the horizon for mid-week. A cold front will approach the area on Monday bringing with it a chance for showers and storms. There is a LOW threat for a few isolated strong to severe storms during the day with gusty winds the most likely threat. Rain chances will exit the area by Tuesday night with cooler and less humid weather moving in for mid-week.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 70s as increased cloud cover and southwest winds will keep temps a bit cooler than previous days. By Wednesday and Thursday night, temps will dip into the 50s for most areas with some 40s possible in the typically cooler spots inland and north of the Caloosahatchee. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the mid-70s. By Christmas Eve, temps will start creeping back up to around 80 for highs with lows in the low 60s. Christmas Day looks sunny with highs around 80.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.