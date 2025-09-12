FORECAST: Storms expected again today, but big changes arrive this weekend

Here is your forecast for Friday, September 12th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We have one more day of high rain chances before changes arrive over the weekend!

This morning we are waking up in the mid to upper 70s with a few showers mainly north of the Caloosahatchee River. Our weather pattern remains unsettled for at least one more day as a stationary front remains in place over the state. We will see a mix of clouds and sun today with highs around 90°. The chance of rain stays high between 60-70% mainly in the last afternoon and evening hours.

Changes finally arrive this weekend. Dry air will be surging south across the state pushing the stationary front to our south and dropping the chance of rain. Saturday we will see a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms and by Sunday mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and much lower humidity. Some areas in the northern part of our viewing area could see overnight lows in the upper 60s on Sunday morning, but those temperatures will rebound back up in the upper 80s to near 90° in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, we should stay dry and partly cloudy on Monday. The chance of rain creeps back up a bit on Tuesday and by Wednesday will be back up around 50%.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.