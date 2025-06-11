FORECAST: Storms arrive early afternoon

Here is your forecast for Wednesday, June 11th, 2025.

We are waking up warm with temperatures in the mid 70s with a few showers just off the coast. We will see plenty of sunshine early pushing our temperatures into the low 90s before showers and storms develop. Today the rain chance is around 70% and those storms are going to start firing around 3PM and will wind down before sunset. The storms are going to be a little more widespread and closer to the coast as well.

Rain chances stay high tomorrow around 70% as the pattern stays active. Highs will climb in the low 90s before the wet weather sets in for the afternoon. Friday rain chances come down a bit with a 60% chance.

The rainy season pattern holds over the weekend but rain chances come down even more with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms on Saturday and down to 30% on Sunday. We will start each day with sunshine and highs climbing into the low 90s before the scattered storms develop.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

