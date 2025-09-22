FORECAST: Storm chances remain elevated Tuesday afternoon

Here is your forecast for Monday, September 22nd, 2025.

This evening we are tracking showers and thunderstorms mainly in Collier and Hendry Counties, but will likely see rain chances build north as the evening progresses. Rain chances will start to back off after 8pm.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies as temperatures cool into the mid 70s.

Tuesday will start with mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the low 90s. Storms will fire up again after 2pm along I-75, into the evening hours.

Rain chances will remain around 60% on Wednesday, before slightly drier air arrives on Thursday and Friday. This will drop rain chances to 40%. Higher amounts moisture will return for the weekend as 'cold front' moves across the Southeast US.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

