FORECAST: Staying warmer-than-normal but relatively dry this weekend

Temperatures will continue to run above-average this weekend. Lows this morning as well as Sunday mornings will run in the upper 60s and lower 70s. (The normal low is 63°.) Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s. (The average high for this time of year is 82°.)

Winds will stay out of the east through the weekend, gusting to 20 mph. Overall, we'll start off with mostly sunny skies and finish both afternoons with partly cloudy skies. A passing sprinkle cannot be ruled out but lightning isn't a threat through the weekend.

Right now, it looks like we could pick up a few afternoon showers and more cloud cover on Veterans Day.

Craving a cool down? Current models hint at a cold front coming through midweek, which will usher in cooler temperatures by the end of next week. Stay tuned.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY

