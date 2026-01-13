FORECAST: Staying warm today, strong cold front to arrive Thursday

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, January 13th, 2026.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up a little warmer this morning with temperatures sitting in the upper 50s north and low to mid 60s south. Today, we warm up a bit, reaching the upper 70s with clouds still lingering across the area. As another front approaches we will be cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. The next front will be stronger and actually bring us a 50% chance of showers for Thursday morning along with much colder weather. Highs on Thursday will stay in the upper 60s.

Get ready to bundle up, as the coldest morning will be Friday. We are forecasting 39° and many locations inland and north will fall into the mid and maybe even low 30s. Lots of sunshine Friday but with the cold air moving into the area our highs will stay in the low 60s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday highs will be around 70 as we stay cool and another cold front arrives Sunday and that will keep our temperatures in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Both days we will see sunny skies and dry conditions.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.