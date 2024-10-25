FORECAST: Staying warm and dry

Here is your forecast for Friday October 25th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this morning. This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. We are forecasting 87° which is just above our average of 85° for this time of the year. The winds will be fairly light today with gusts out of the east-northeast 10-15mph.

Overnight, quiet once again with lows falling back in the upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will bring a nice start to the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will move through late in the day, but don't get too excited, as this one will not have a huge impact on temperatures. The front is expected to pass through dry without a chance of rain, but it will lower the humidity a touch on Sunday. That lower humidity will allow morning lows to fall into the low and mid 60s on Sunday and Monday mornings.

Windy weather will pick up behind the front Monday through Thursday with gusts between 20-30 mph.

HALLOWEEN OUTLOOK: Thursday is forecast to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty winds. Otherwise, it's looking great for trick-or-treating and other festivities.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

