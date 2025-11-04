FORECAST: Staying warm and breezy, slight changes arrive tomorrow

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, November 4th, 2025.

We are waking up about 5 degrees cooler this morning thanks to the cold front that moved through Southwest Florida early yesterday. We are in the mid to upper 50s north with low to mid 60s for Lee and Collier counties. Today we will once again see plenty of sunshine mixed with a few clouds which will push our highs back in the low 80s. Our average high is 83° so we will be right around that mark. The wind will be out of the east-northeast gusting in the mid-teens this afternoon.

Overnight, a few clouds and a bit warmer tomorrow as our temperatures start to moderate a bit. Lows tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s across town.

Wednesday and Thursday we will see more cloudy cover and at times it could be mostly cloudy. We will stay warm with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Right now, rain chances look to stay low this week with Friday having the highest chance of rain and that is only 20%.

The next big change in our weather looks to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday with the next big cold front. This front will be strong enough to knock us in the low 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.