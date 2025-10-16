FORECAST: Staying sunny and warm, no rain in sight

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here is your forecast for Thursday, October 16th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s again this morning with clear skies. The dry air remains in place over Southwest Florida and that means plenty of sunshine again today with low humidity. Our highs will climb back in the upper 80s. We are forecasting 88° which is just a touch above our average of 87° for this time of the year. The breeze will be out of the northeast today 5-10mph with gusts in the mid teens.

Overnight, we will once again see clear skies with low falling back in the mid to upper 60s.

No many changes as we roll through the end of workweek tomorrow. Highs will stay in the upper 80s with no chance of rain. Heading into the weekend the humidity will start to build back in a bit and that will allow overnight lows to climb into the low 70 and we will be closer to 90° Saturday and Sunday.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

