FORECAST: Staying sunny and hot this weekend

Here is your forecast for Saturday, April 26th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s this morning. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures we will reach the low 90s, staying above our average of 87° for this time of the year. The wind will continue to out of the east-southeast today gusting 10-15 mph this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, a few clouds with temperatures falling back in the low to mid 60s.

This pattern is not going to change much in the days ahead. We will stay sunny and hot with temperatures in the low 90s all weekend. There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. The average start of our rainy season is less than 20 days away.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

