FORECAST: Staying hot and dry today

Here if your forecast for Monday, May 20th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to temperature in the mid to upper 70s this morning which is above our average of 70° for this time of the year. This afternoon it will be mostly sunny, hot and dry with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s. We are forecasting 93° today with highs inland climbing as high as 95°. Once you factor in the humidity it will feel more like 100°-105°.

Overnight, a few passing clouds with lows back in the low to mid 70s.

We don't see much of a rain chance over the next few days as we stay hot and dry. Thursday is our next chance of rain and right now that chance is only at 20-30%. Looking ahead to the weekend, dry and even hotter as high will reach 95° both Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, Memorial Day, we will once again see a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon with highs back in the mid 90s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

