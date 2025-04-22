FORECAST: Staying hot and dry in the days ahead

Here is your forecast for Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025.

We are waking up mild once again this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as temperatures we will reach 91° which is above our average of 86° for this time of the year. The wind will continue to out of the east-southeast today gusting 15-20mph this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, a few clouds with temperatures falling back in the low to mid 60s.

This pattern is not going to change much in the days ahead. We will stay sunny and hot with temperatures at or just above 90° all week long and into the upcoming weekend. There is no chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

