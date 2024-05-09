FORECAST: Staying hot and dry

Here’s your forecast for Thursday, May 9th, 2024.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are once again waking up to warm temperatures sitting in the mid 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland this morning. Those readings are above our average low of 68° for this time of year. It is going to be sunny and dry today with winds out of the south and southwest 10-15mph. It is also going to be hot. We are forecasting a high of 92° in Fort Myers. That is above our average of 89° but well shy of the record of 95° set back in 1962 and tied again in 2009.

Overnight, a few passing clouds and warm with temperatures back in the mid 70s.

We will stay dry again tomorrow with highs in the low 90s as we wait for a weak cold front to arrive on Saturday. That front will help increase our rain chance to 20-30% Saturday and as the front moves south it will bring in slightly less humid air just in time for Mother's Day. Sunday will still be hot with highs around 90°, but it will be a little more comfortable with the drop in humidity.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

