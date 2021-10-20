Watch
FORECAST: Staying Dry Today

The east wind continues today keeping us dry this afternoon in Southwest Florida
Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 20, 2021
FORECAST:
Another nice start in Southwest Florida as we wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this morning with a light east breeze. The radar is quiet this morning and will remain quiet today and most of tomorrow. Today we will see lots of sun with highs in the upper 80s and an east wind 10 mph. Overnight low back in the upper 60s to around 70 with mostly clear skies.

The rain chance goes up Friday into the upcoming weekend with a 50% chance of showers and maybe an isolated storm as a weak cold front moves into the area.

TROPICAL UPDATE:
All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

