FORECAST: Staying dry and warm as we start the week

Here is your forecast for Monday, November 24th, 2025.

Sorry for being stuck on repeat AGAIN this Monday morning, but our weather pattern has not budged and we expect very little change through mid-week. We are once again waking up with a little patchy fog around the area, with the thickest fog north in Sarasota and DeSoto counties where a Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 9AM this morning. Visibility will be less than 1/4 of a mile in many locations in those counties.

The fog will not only be around for the morning commute today, but it is likely again the next couple of mornings as the winds are calm overnight.

Our temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 60s. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny and warm with highs climbing into the mid 80s. We are forecasting 85°, which is way above our average of 80° for this time of the year, but not to record levels. The record high this afternoon is 88° set back in 1992.

We stay warm in the days ahead as there is no shift in the weather pattern until late Thanksgiving into Black Friday. A cold front is forecast to move through and that will drop our afternoon highs into the mid 70s Friday with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thanksgiving looks to be a little cloudy with highs around 82°.

Unfortunately, we don't see a significant chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast. We need the rain as Fort Myers is 17.56" behind for the year. Punta Gorda is 12.81" behind and Naples is 7.20" behind. All of Southwest Florida is registering on the U.S. Drought Monitor with some areas now at "Moderate Drought" which is level 2 out of 5.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.