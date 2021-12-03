FORECAST: Spectacular weekend weather ahead

FORECAST:

The forecast through next week looks fantastic. The weekend will see a continuation of the nice weather, with sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Next week will see a continuation of the nice weather with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s through Tuesday. By mid-week, strengthening high pressure aloft will lead to temperatures increasing across the area, with highs in the mid-80s from Wednesday through next weekend. Humidity will also increase, leading to warmer overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.