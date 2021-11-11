FORECAST: Small rain chances Friday...cooler by late weekend

FORECAST:

Skies overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps near 70 for overnight lows. Expect a slight chance for a shower or two. Mostly dry weather is expected for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low half of the 80s. A cold front will move through the area by Saturday with a chance for a couple of showers, otherwise it will remain dry with highs around 80.

By Sunday, the cold front will have cleared the area with temps turning cooler. Highs will reach the mid and upper 70s Sunday. Lows will dip well into the 50s by Monday morning. A gradual warm-up is expected throughout the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC continues to monitor low pressure in the Northern Atlantic that is racing east. Chances for development have dropped to LOW over the next 5 days. It poses no threat to any land areas.

No other areas of tropical development are expected.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

