FORECAST: Showers possible today as weak front moves through

Here is your forecast for Saturday, February 28th, 2026.

Good morning Southwest Florida, we are waking up with fog in Collier county, cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A weak cold front will pass through the area today and that will give us a 30-40% chance of a scattered shower around town and with the cloud cover our temperatures will be a bit cooler today only reaching the low 80s after maxing out at 86° on Friday.

Sunday will be drier as we start of cloudy but as the day progresses we gradually become sunny with highs reaching 80°. Looking ahead to early next week, we stay warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s and starting Wednesday running through Friday we introduce an isolated chance of afternoon storms as our highs will climb in the upper 80s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.