FORECAST: Showers around today, changes arrive overnight

Here is your forecast for Monday, December 8th, 2025.

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up with a few showers around and more are possible this afternoon as a cold front is forecast to push through the area later today. Temperatures this morning are very warm with reading in the low to mid 70s, which is way above our average of 59°. The cold front will start moving through from north to south today. First bringing showers to DeSoto and Charlotte counties around 9am, then continue south into Charlotte and Lee by lunchtime. Once the front gets far enough south by late afternoon to near sunset our rain chance will be over even for Collier county.

The wind will start out of the west today early and behind the front will be out of the north-northeast. This will bring in some cooler air overnight and in the days ahead. It will be breezy today with winds gusting 20-25mph.

Temperatures overnight will fall into the mid to upper 50s and tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds our highs will be in the low to mid 70s, which is below the average of 78° for this time of the year. This cool down won't be a huge one, but instead just knocking our temperatures back near seasonal averages in the week ahead. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday and overnights will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

