FORECAST: Showers around this Veterans Day

FORECAST :

Waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s this morning and later today our winds will turn more out of the southeast and then south bringing in more cloud cover and a 40% chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Those showers are possible to linger overnight and early on Friday with highs back in the low 80s. A cold front on Saturday will bring a nice cool change over the weekend with highs in the mid 70s Sunday into next week with lows in the low to mid 50s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

The National Hurricane Center is watching one area for possible development and that is a non-tropical area of low pressure located about 900

miles east-northeast of Bermuda that continues to produce a large area of showers that extend from the center northward along an associated

frontal boundary. This system is moving northeastward, and it could still become a short-lived subtropical storm before it

reaches cooler waters by this evening.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low 30 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days is low 30 percent.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

