FORECAST: Showers and storms return this afternoon

Here is your forecast for Wednesday September 18th, 2024

Good morning, Southwest Florida! We are waking up to another warm morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Later this afternoon our highs will reach the low 90s. We are forecasting 93° today which is above our average of 90°. Once you factor in the high humidity it will feel like the triple digits this afternoon until the storms move through to cool us off.

Our rain chance is around 60% this afternoon. Showers and storms will start to develop close to I-75 around 2PM and strengthen and spread inland through 4PM before most of the wet weather dies down near sunset. Heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are likely at times this afternoon. Overnight our skies will turn partly cloudy with lows dropping back in the upper 70s.

With the full supermoon, high tides will be higher than normal through Thursday afternoon. Low lying areas along the coast may flood during high tides.

Rain chances stay near 60% again tomorrow and Friday before dropping down near 30% over the weekend. Highs will stay in the low 90s through the weekend.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

